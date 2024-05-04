RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP campaign song gets poll body approval
May 04, 2024  10:25
File image
File image
The Delhi chief electoral officer's office has approved Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha elections campaign song after the party made modifications to it, officials said on Friday.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, confirmed that the song has been approved.

The party had claimed on April 28 that the Election Commission "banned" its campaign song Jail ka jawab vote se denge.

Delhi poll body officials, however, had said AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated the Election Commission's guidelines and advertising codes.

An official said the party resubmitted its proposal to the CEO office after making the modifications, following which the song was approved.

The song was released last month.

In a post in Hindi on X, Pandey said, "Truth can be troubled, not defeated! 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' is not just a campaign song of AAP but it is the essence of the sentiment going on in the minds of the common people of the country. That is why, in the end, truth prevailed and the Election Commission approved the use of the campaign song in the elections. Satyamev Jayate!" -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED files case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav over snake venom use
ED files case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav over snake venom use

The central agency has pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of a FIR and charge sheet filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh last month against him and...

BJP Hopes To Taste Success In Samajwadi Party Citadel Mainpuri
BJP Hopes To Taste Success In Samajwadi Party Citadel Mainpuri

The BJP, which won the Samajwadi Party strongholds of Rampur and Azamgarh in 2022 bypolls, hopes to wrest Mainpuri too.

Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...
Why Rohit played as 'Impact sub' in KKR defeat...

Playing as an 'Impact sub', Rohit scored just 11 runs off 12 balls during Mumbai Indians' 24-run defeat to KKR. The result has almost put the five-time champions out of the reckoning for a play-offs berth.

Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure
Bajaj Finance sinks 8% amid rising NIM pressure

Investors shunned shares of Bajaj Finance on Friday, a day after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a sharp contraction in its net interest margin (NIM) for the March quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The...

What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?
What Happened To Tejashwi Yadav?

Rashtriya Janata Dal lead campaigner Tejashwi Yadav experienced sudden back pain and difficulty in walking while he was addressing an election meeting in Araria on Friday, May 3, 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances