98 polling booths of Daman to be videographed, livestreamed





Daman's deputy collector Priyanshu Singh, and assistant returning officer shared details about the election preparation going on in the Union Territory.





"This time, just to ensure free, fair, transparent and safe elections, we have taken several steps. All the 98 polling stations in Daman district will have livestreaming facilities, and the livestream will be broadcasted in the Election Commission of India, in the collector office and to all the other relevant stakeholders," Priyanshu Singh said.





The senior officer said that the local administration has ensured that there are sufficient and well-prepared facilities in the polling stations, which include toilet light, basic table chairs, furniture, water arrangements, etcetera.





"The local administration is also deploying sufficient teams to manage everything and also keeping sufficient teams in reserve, keeping in view if, at the last moment, there is any additional requirement, some teams fail to perform or because of any other requirement," he added. -- ANI

