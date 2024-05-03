RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vemula not a Dalit, ended his life because....: Police
May 03, 2024  20:40
File image
File image
The police have filed a closure report before a local court following a probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide as he feared that his "real identity" would be discovered. 

The Cyberabad police, who investigated the case informed the court that Rohith Vemula did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that he was aware of it. 

Vemula died by suicide in 2016. 

"In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him a SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution," the report said. 

"The deceased had multiple issues worrying him which could have driven him to commit suicide," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it
JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it

The crime investigation department booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, after a JD-S worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah

He said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure the victims in view of the alleged kidnapping of a victim at Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district.

Kerala shocker: Woman delivers in bathroom, throws newborn on to street
Kerala shocker: Woman delivers in bathroom, throws newborn on to street

The police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?

Holidays turn into horror, Bhansali brand of razzmatazz and tons more on OTT this week.

Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn
Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn

India's forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion as on April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances