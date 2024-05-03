RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Today is the victory of people of Amethi: Smriti
May 03, 2024  13:12
image
Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani reacts to the Gandhis not contesting from her constituency. 
"No member of the Gandhi family contesting from Amethi in itself is an indication that Congress has accepted its defeat from Amethi even before the elections, says Irani.

"If development was possible in Amethi in the last five years under a BJP MP, then why did the Congress do such harm to Amethi over the last many decades? Today is the victory of the people of Amethi... In the last three years, Congress' top leadership was not present there for the public. Jinhe Amethi ne aswikaar kar diya, Amethi chhor ke Wayanad chalegaye, woh Raebareli ke purnatah kabhi nahi ho paayenge."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Arey daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi taunts Rahul over Rae Bareli move
Arey daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi taunts Rahul over Rae Bareli move

Modi said that Congress' tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an "all-time low"

I still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma
I still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma

'I have always been a 'sevak' of the Gandhi family and whatever responsibility the Gandhi family has entrusted to its sevak, I will fulfil it'

Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?

Holidays turn into horror, Bhansali brand of razzmatazz and tons more on OTT this week.

Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts
Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

Re-rating of Axis Bank's stock may continue in the near-future, believe analysts, as the risk-reward on the stock remains favourable amid healthy financials. The bullish stance comes after the Mumbai-based lender delivered a strong...

1 year after violence, Manipur is still a divided state
1 year after violence, Manipur is still a divided state

'The kind of situation we are seeing...we don't believe that this can happen in a settled democracy like India'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances