Today is the victory of people of Amethi: Smriti

"No member of the Gandhi family contesting from Amethi in itself is an indication that Congress has accepted its defeat from Amethi even before the elections, says Irani.





"If development was possible in Amethi in the last five years under a BJP MP, then why did the Congress do such harm to Amethi over the last many decades? Today is the victory of the people of Amethi... In the last three years, Congress' top leadership was not present there for the public. Jinhe Amethi ne aswikaar kar diya, Amethi chhor ke Wayanad chalegaye, woh Raebareli ke purnatah kabhi nahi ho paayenge."

Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani reacts to the Gandhis not contesting from her constituency.