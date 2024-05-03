RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Those who run away from battle... Rajnath on Rahul
May 03, 2024  14:58
image
Mocking Rahul Gandhi as someone who runs away from the battlefield, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday targeted him for shifting his Lok Sabha constituency to Rae Bareli and said he could not gather the courage to contest from Amethi.

"People like him want to lead the country," the senior BJP leader said in a swipe at the former Congress president at a public meeting here, claiming that many Congress leaders wanted him to contest from Amethi but he chose to run away. 

"I am concerned that he may be given a different name after running away from this battle," Singh said wryly. 

 Gandhi had lost to Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in 2019 after representing the constituency in Lok Sabha for three terms. He had, however, won from Wayanad in Kerala. Singh also slammed the Congress over Pakistani leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's praise for Gandhi, noting Hussain had earlier supported terror attacks in India.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will new symbols dent Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's chances?
Will new symbols dent Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's chances?

Even as the two parties appeared confident that they have reached out to every voter and publicised their new symbols, experts suggested varying impact of the split and the symbols on the vote bank.

Byju's may pay April salary to employees this week
Byju's may pay April salary to employees this week

Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju's is likely to pay its employees the April salaries this week, according to sources. The company is grappling with the issue of delays in paying salaries to employees. "There has been a delay in salary....

ICC Annual Rankings: India lead white-ball formats while Australia take top spot in Tests
ICC Annual Rankings: India lead white-ball formats while Australia take top spot in Tests

The International Cricket Council issued the annual team rankings update on Friday, with Australia taking the top spot in Test cricket and India maintaining supremacy in both white-ball formats.

India's IPO market set to break May jinx in Lok Sabha election year
India's IPO market set to break May jinx in Lok Sabha election year

'Sell in May, go away' is a popular market adage. But 'Don't sell any new shares in May' is the best kept secret of Dalal Street that's set to break. Sample this: the last four General Election election cycles starting 2004 have not...

T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind: Southee
T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind: Southee

The mountain of runs being scored in the Indian Premier League shows Twenty20 cricket is changing and bowlers must move with the times or be left behind, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances