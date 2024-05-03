Those who run away from battle... Rajnath on Rahul

Those who run away from battle... Rajnath on RahulMay 03, 2024 14:58
Mocking Rahul Gandhi as someone who runs away from the battlefield, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday targeted him for shifting his Lok Sabha constituency to Rae Bareli and said he could not gather the courage to contest from Amethi.
"People like him want to lead the country," the senior BJP leader said in a swipe at the former Congress president at a public meeting here, claiming that many Congress leaders wanted him to contest from Amethi but he chose to run away.
"I am concerned that he may be given a different name after running away from this battle," Singh said wryly.
Gandhi had lost to Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in 2019 after representing the constituency in Lok Sabha for three terms. He had, however, won from Wayanad in Kerala. Singh also slammed the Congress over Pakistani leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's praise for Gandhi, noting Hussain had earlier supported terror attacks in India.
