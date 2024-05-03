RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


This is how much Rahul Gandhi is worth
May 03, 2024  18:52
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday, declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his papers. 

Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740. 

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598. 

These include self-acquired immovable assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and Rs 2,10,13,598 worth of inherited assets. 

Gandhi has claimed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and a liability of Rs 49,79,184. 

His annual income in the last financial year (2022-23) was Rs 1,02,78,680, as per the nomination papers. -- PTI 
