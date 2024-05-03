This is how much Rahul Gandhi is worth





Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.





The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598.





These include self-acquired immovable assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and Rs 2,10,13,598 worth of inherited assets.





Gandhi has claimed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and a liability of Rs 49,79,184.





His annual income in the last financial year (2022-23) was Rs 1,02,78,680, as per the nomination papers. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday, declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his papers.