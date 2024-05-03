Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Bandipora





"In a joint operation, Indian Army-13 RR, Bandipora police and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam (in the north Kashmir district)," Bandipora police said in a post on X.





The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, and other material was recovered from the hideout.





A case has been registered under relevant section of law, they added. -- PTI

