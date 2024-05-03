RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Bandipora
May 03, 2024  23:21
Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said on Friday.

"In a joint operation, Indian Army-13 RR, Bandipora police and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam (in the north Kashmir district)," Bandipora police said in a post on X.

The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, and other material was recovered from the hideout.

A case has been registered under relevant section of law, they added. -- PTI
