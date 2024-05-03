RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Supriya's win will reduce 1 Modi MP in Parl: Pawar
May 03, 2024  09:34
image
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his party's Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament. 

 Campaigning on Thursday for Sule in Pune district's Purandar tehsil, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he also flayed the BJP over farmers' issues. 

 Three-term MP Sule is pitted against NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "We have given candidature to Supriya Sule so press the button next to her name on EVM in the election (on May 7). Your vote will not only determine her victory, but ensure that there is one more MP who is not supporting Modi," the senior Pawar said. 

 The former Union agriculture minister said under the BJP government at the Centre, the condition of farmers has become miserable. "If we want to change the scenario and have a farmers-centric approach in policymaking, then change needs to be brought," he said. 

 The veteran political claimed the BJP-led dispensation is not in favour of giving remunerative prices to farmers for their agricultural products. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fun Time! It's Quiz Time!
Fun Time! It's Quiz Time!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Rahul to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, his loyalist from Amethi
Rahul to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, his loyalist from Amethi

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement.

Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation, Bose denies charge
Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation, Bose denies charge

Senior police officials said they received a complaint and are looking into it.

'Every Election, BJP Unleashes This Demon...'
'Every Election, BJP Unleashes This Demon...'

'... dividing society not just on religious lines, but also creating rift in families and among brothers and sisters.'

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?
What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

The brief chat between Rohit and Rinku sparked curiosity.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances