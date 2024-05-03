RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sex between consenting married adults is okay: HC
May 03, 2024  18:11
Societal norms dictate that sexual relations should ideally be within the confines of marriage but there is no wrongdoing if these happen between two consenting adults regardless of their marital status, the Delhi high court has said, while granting bail to a married man accused of raping a woman on false pretext of marriage. 

The court stated that the prosecutrix's decision to continue with the relationship even after she came to know about the accused's marital status, prima facie pointed towards her consent and no evidence was shown to corroborate that he had made any forceful relation. 

"It is apparent that the prosecutrix was meeting the applicant for quite some time before the filing of the complaint and wanted to continue their relationship even after knowing the fact that the applicant is a married man. 

"While societal norms dictate that sexual relations should ideally occur within the confines of marriage, no wrongdoing can be attributed if consensual sexual activity occurs between two consenting adults, regardless of their marital status," said Justice Amit Mahajan in an order passed on April 29. 

In the order, the court noted that the FIR was registered almost after fifteen months from the first alleged incident and the prosecutrix's actions did not suggest any duress. -- PTI
