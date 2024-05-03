RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena led by Shinde
May 03, 2024  20:15
image
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. 

The former Mumbai MP had left the undivided Shiv Sena nearly two decades ago. 

Having been expelled from Congress last month for "anti-party activities", Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena here in CM Shinde's presence. 

Nirupam had served as editor of Dophar Ka Saamana, the Hindi mouthpiece of undivided Shiv Sena, earlier. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it
JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it

The crime investigation department booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, after a JD-S worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah

He said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure the victims in view of the alleged kidnapping of a victim at Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district.

Kerala shocker: Woman delivers in bathroom, throws newborn on to street
Kerala shocker: Woman delivers in bathroom, throws newborn on to street

The police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?

Holidays turn into horror, Bhansali brand of razzmatazz and tons more on OTT this week.

Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn
Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn

India's forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion as on April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances