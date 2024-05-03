Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena led by Shinde





The former Mumbai MP had left the undivided Shiv Sena nearly two decades ago.





Having been expelled from Congress last month for "anti-party activities", Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena here in CM Shinde's presence.





Nirupam had served as editor of Dophar Ka Saamana, the Hindi mouthpiece of undivided Shiv Sena, earlier. -- PTI

