Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena led by Shinde

Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena led by ShindeMay 03, 2024 20:15
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.
The former Mumbai MP had left the undivided Shiv Sena nearly two decades ago.
Having been expelled from Congress last month for "anti-party activities", Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena here in CM Shinde's presence.
Nirupam had served as editor of Dophar Ka Saamana, the Hindi mouthpiece of undivided Shiv Sena, earlier. -- PTI