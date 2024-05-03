RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Red alert sounded for 'kallakkadal' in coastal parts of Kerala, south TN
May 03, 2024  17:33
File image
File image
Central agencies have issued a red alert for kallakkadal, warning of sudden sea swells causing rough waves in coastal areas of Kerala and the south Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday and Sunday. 

This marks the first time a red alert has been issued for the phenomenon of kallakkadal -- the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves -- by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the National Disaster Management Authority in this part of the country, officials said in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The officials have urged fishermen and coastal residents to take necessary precautions in response to the alert. 

"Red alert for swell surge warning has been received from NDMA-INCOIS," a Kerala Disaster Management Authority official said. 

The coastal areas of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are likely to experience the kallakkadal phenomenon from 2.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday, weather agencies said, while issuing the red alert. 

There is possibility of extremely strong waves, rough seas and sea incursion during this period, they said. 

The officials, however, said it was not a tsunami-like phenomenon. -- ANI
