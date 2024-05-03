RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RBI lifts curbs, Bajaj Fin to resume lending via eCOM, Insta EMI Card
May 03, 2024  00:55
File image
The Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance on sanctioning and disbursal of loans through eCOM and Insta EMI Card, the company said in a regulatory on Thursday. 

In November last year, the central bank had directed Bajaj Finance to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products -- eCOM and Insta EMI Card -- due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines. 

"Now, we wish to inform that the RBI, vide its letter dated 2 May 2024, based on the remedial actions taken by the company, has conveyed its decision of lifting the said restrictions on eCOM and online digital 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. 

The company further said it would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in the two business segments including issuance of EMI cards. -- PTI
