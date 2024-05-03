RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul, Priyanka past expiry date: Assam CM
May 03, 2024  14:14
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are "irrelevant" in this North Eastern state and they are "past expiry date". 

He dismissed Vadra's allegations that there is a 'mafia raj' in Assam and claimed that there was peace across the state and all welfare measures were reaching the people.

He also hit back at the opposition party's 'washing machine' jibe at the BJP and alleged that the Congress has a "big, high voltage washing machine" which was used to cleanse Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

 "They (Congress) have a big washing machine. In which washing machine did they wash Arvind Kejriwal? I ask Priyanka Gandhi, four months ago she was saying Kejriwal has looted money through the liquor scam and now he is a good person, which high voltage washing machine she has?" Sarma said on Thursday, responding to the opposition leader's swipe at him. 

 "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are irrelevant in Assam. They are past expiry date," the CM said. Vadra, in a rally in support of Congress nominee for Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency Rakibul Hussian on Wednesday, had said there were big allegations against Sarma when he was with Congress, but he got himself "cleaned" in the "BJP washing machine" after switching sides. 

 She had also lashed out at the state government on the law and order situation and alleged that there is a 'mafia raj' in Assam. 

 Dismissing the charge, the CM said, "Priyanka Gandhi has not seen Congress ruled days. What mafia is here today? There are no blasts, no firing incidents, no ULFA or NDFB. 

 "Only Rakibul Hussain's 'mafiagiri' was here she didn't say anything about rhino poaching," Sarma said, in an apparent reference to Hussain's term as Forest minister in the state and killing of the pachyderms during his tenure.

 He asserted that if getting jobs without paying bribes or providing 'Orunuodi' scheme to 30 lakh people define 'mafia raj', then the public will want such 'mafia raj'. 

 Asked on Congress' poll promise of providing Rs 8,000 to all poor households, Sarma said, "How can a 'dhoti-lungi' government give Rs 8,000? They couldn't even give the 'dhoti-lungi'. Congress government is a 'dhoti-lungi' government."
