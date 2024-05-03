RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul ditches Amethi, to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli
May 03, 2024  08:33
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier.
   
Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement. 
 
Sharma was the key man who looked after the two key constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.
 
The two will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections. -- PTI
