Noida bizman held in Chhattisgarh liquor scam





An FIR was lodged at the Kasna police station in Greater Noida in July last year on the complaint of a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the alleged scam.





Those named as accused were Niranjan Das, IAS officer and former excise commissioner of Chhattisgarh, Arunpati Tripathi, managing director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited and special secretary (excise), Chhattisgarh, Anil Tuteja, IAS officer and former industries secretary, Chhattisgarh, Anwar Dhewar, a politician, and Noida-based businessman Vidhu Gupta.





"Vidhu Gupta, director of M/s Prizm Holography Security Films, was detained for questioning at the STF office in Noida and later arrested at around 1.15 pm in connection with the case," an agency officer said.





The ED is investigating the alleged liquor scam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the STF said. -- PTI

