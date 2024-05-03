RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA chargesheets 4 Maoists over firing at Kerala police commandos
May 03, 2024  17:52
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted four cadres of CPI-Maoist in a case related to firing at the commandos of the Special Operations Group in Thalapuzha area of Wayanad district in Kerala last year, according to an official statement. 

The incident occurred on November 7, 2023, when the SOG team of the Kerala police was on a combing operation in Perya, Wayanad, to track and nab armed cadres of the banned Maoist outfit. 

The team came under attack as it zoomed in on the cadres present in a house, it said. In the ensuing operation, two CPI-Maoist members, identified as Thiruvenkidam alias Chandru alias Chandu and Shreemathi alias Unnimaya alias Unni, were apprehended, said the statement issued by the probe agency. 

Three others, including Latha alias Meera and Sundari alias Jenny, however, fled the scene of the encounter. -- PTI
