MP Cong chief booked for remarks on BJP leader





The FIR against Patwari, who has since apologised for the remark, was registered in Dabra town in Gwalior on the complaint of Imarti Devi, a senior police official said.





It started after an audio clip went viral on social media in which a woman can be heard supporting the Congress candidates from the Bhind and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats, with the claim that the voice was of Imarti Devi, a former MLA from Dabra in Gwalior district.





Imarti Devi, a former minister, however, denied that it was her voice in the audio clip and termed it a conspiracy.





Asked about the audio clip and the ex-MLA's denial, Patwari allegedly made some offensive remarks using wordplay with the term 'imarti', a popular sweet.





Hitting out at Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav said, "Where is (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi who used to say that ladki hoon lad sakti hoon? Now she should fight with her own state president who used derogatory language about Imarti Devi. One feels ashamed of even repeating it."





"Insulting women is the Congress' character. He (Patwari) should resign from his post immediately. Congress should take strict action on this issue," the CM added. -- PTI

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for his alleged derogatory remarks about state Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi, which sparked a controversy and prompted criticism from the ruling party.