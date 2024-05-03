RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man assaulted inside local train near Mumbai dies, 7 booked
May 03, 2024  21:17
image
Seven persons were booked in connection with the death of a man after he was assaulted inside a suburban train last month, a railway police official said on Friday. 

Datta Dunda Bhoir (55) was attacked inside a train on April 27 between Titwala and Vasind stations during an argument between a group of passengers, he said. 

"Two persons, Amol Pardeshi (40) and Tanuj Jammuwal (21), have been arrested in this connection and efforts are on to nab the remaining five," senior police inspector Pandhari Khande of Kalyan railway police said.  

"The fight erupted when one of the accused tried to take pictures of a female passenger. This was objected to by another person. This led to an argument and Bhoir died after he intervened and was beaten up. He died in a hospital on Thursday," Khande said.

The seven have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (common objective), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), the official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC may consider Kejriwal's bail plea on Tuesday over LS polls
SC may consider Kejriwal's bail plea on Tuesday over LS polls

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, that the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against arrest is likely to take time and therefore, the court...

IPL: 'Batting outside the Powerplay is the hardest thing'
IPL: 'Batting outside the Powerplay is the hardest thing'

England all-rounder Will Jacks has slammed hundreds in SA20, BPL and IPL within the first five months of 2024.

It's just the beginning for Rinku: Ganguly
It's just the beginning for Rinku: Ganguly

Rinku Singh shouldn't be disheartened by his exclusion from India's World T20 squad as it was pure tactical decision, said former captain Sourav Ganguly.

JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it
JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it

The crime investigation department booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, after a JD-S worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah

He said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure the victims in view of the alleged kidnapping of a victim at Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances