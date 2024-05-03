Losers do that: BJP on Rahul opting out of Amethi





In a post on X, Amit Malviya said, "Finally, Rahul Gandhi has abandoned Amethi. Losers often do that. So, no surprises there. It is also an admission that Rahul Gandhi can't win. In which case, why should anyone waste their vote on I.N.D.I Alliance? Phase 3 onwards, the voting will be even more in favour of the NDA."





The Congress move to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli ended all speculations about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from this seat.





Malviya said that this move is an attempt by the Congress party to keep "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra out of power".





"It is clear as daylight that the Rahul Gandhi camp doesn't want the sister to rise, lest she outshines him. How this sibling struggle for power within Congress plays out, remains to be seen. But for now, Priyanka Vadra has lost out, again," Malviya added.





In this regard, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak exuded confidence in the outcome of elections from Raebareli and Amethi. Pathak said that Rahul Gandhi will not be accepted by the people of Raebareli.





"BJP is going to win in Raebareli and Amethi by a huge margin. Rahul Gandhi had first left Amethi and gone to Wayanad, now he has come to Raebareli. The people of Raebareli will never accept him. The BJP is going to win all 80 seats in the state with a huge majority," Brajesh Pathak said.





Rahul Gandhi is pitted against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.Rahul currently represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha while Smriti Irani is bidding for a fresh term from Amethi. Raebareli was held by Sonia Gandhi who became a member of Rajya Sabha.





The Congress party has also named Kishori Lal Sharma, a party loyalist from Amethi, the seat Rahul Gandhi lost in the 2019 general elections to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

