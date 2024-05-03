RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Launching Rahul from Rae Bareli will fail: HM
May 03, 2024  14:33
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh after running away from Amethi and predicted that he will lose the polls there against the BJP candidate by a huge margin. 

 He also said former AICC President Sonia Gandhi's multiple attempts to "launch" Rahul Gandhi had failed and claimed that this was the twenty-first attempt. 

 The top BJP leader addressed a public meeting in Hukkeri in Belagavi district for party candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha segment Annasaheb Jolle. 

 "Modi ji tried and at once Chandrayaan (mission to Moon) got launched. Sonia Gandhi has launched this 'yaan' named Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) twenty times, but her launching has not been successful. Today for the twenty-first time, running away from Amethi, he has filed nomination from Rae Bareli," Shah said. 

 He said, "Rahul Baba, I'm telling the result of Raebareli from here. Against BJP's candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, you will lose by a huge margin. Write down my words." 

 Rahul Gandhi is contesting the elections from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement on Friday.

 The two seats will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phase general election. Ending days of suspense, the party announced the candidates from the two seats on Friday. 

Rae Bareli is a constituency which had earlier elected Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his grandfather Feroze Gandhi. The constituency has also been represented by family members and friends of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Rahul Gandhi has also contested the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala which went to polls on April 26. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will new symbols dent Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's chances?
Will new symbols dent Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's chances?

Even as the two parties appeared confident that they have reached out to every voter and publicised their new symbols, experts suggested varying impact of the split and the symbols on the vote bank.

Byju's may pay April salary to employees this week
Byju's may pay April salary to employees this week

Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju's is likely to pay its employees the April salaries this week, according to sources. The company is grappling with the issue of delays in paying salaries to employees. "There has been a delay in salary....

ICC Annual Rankings: India lead white-ball formats while Australia take top spot in Tests
ICC Annual Rankings: India lead white-ball formats while Australia take top spot in Tests

The International Cricket Council issued the annual team rankings update on Friday, with Australia taking the top spot in Test cricket and India maintaining supremacy in both white-ball formats.

India's IPO market set to break May jinx in Lok Sabha election year
India's IPO market set to break May jinx in Lok Sabha election year

'Sell in May, go away' is a popular market adage. But 'Don't sell any new shares in May' is the best kept secret of Dalal Street that's set to break. Sample this: the last four General Election election cycles starting 2004 have not...

T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind: Southee
T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind: Southee

The mountain of runs being scored in the Indian Premier League shows Twenty20 cricket is changing and bowlers must move with the times or be left behind, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances