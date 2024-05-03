Launching Rahul from Rae Bareli will fail: HM





He also said former AICC President Sonia Gandhi's multiple attempts to "launch" Rahul Gandhi had failed and claimed that this was the twenty-first attempt.





The top BJP leader addressed a public meeting in Hukkeri in Belagavi district for party candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha segment Annasaheb Jolle.





"Modi ji tried and at once Chandrayaan (mission to Moon) got launched. Sonia Gandhi has launched this 'yaan' named Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) twenty times, but her launching has not been successful. Today for the twenty-first time, running away from Amethi, he has filed nomination from Rae Bareli," Shah said.





He said, "Rahul Baba, I'm telling the result of Raebareli from here. Against BJP's candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, you will lose by a huge margin. Write down my words."





Rahul Gandhi is contesting the elections from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement on Friday.





The two seats will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phase general election. Ending days of suspense, the party announced the candidates from the two seats on Friday.





Rae Bareli is a constituency which had earlier elected Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his grandfather Feroze Gandhi. The constituency has also been represented by family members and friends of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Rahul Gandhi has also contested the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala which went to polls on April 26. PTI

