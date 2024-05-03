Kishori Lal Sharma files nomination from Amethi

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma today filed nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, a few hours after the party announced his candidature from the key seat.





Kishori Lal Sharma, a long-time associate of the Gandhi family, will be contesting from Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani, while Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Raebareli.





After filing his nomination papers, Sharma said, "Who will win or lose from here, it's in people's hands, we will work hard. he election is just a formality. People make their mood for those who work for them. People have this perception that whom they elected earlier was good or bad"





"The people of Amethi are in my heart. I have been here for 40 years. I am following what has been directed to me by the top leadership. I just want people to give me a chance in their service," he added.