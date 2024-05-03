RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kishori Lal Sharma files nomination from Amethi
May 03, 2024  13:48
image
Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma today filed nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, a few hours after the party announced his candidature from the key seat.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a long-time associate of the Gandhi family, will be contesting from Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani, while Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Raebareli.

After filing his nomination papers, Sharma said, "Who will win or lose from here, it's in people's hands, we will work hard. he election is just a formality. People make their mood for those who work for them. People have this perception that whom they elected earlier was good or bad"

"The people of Amethi are in my heart. I have been here for 40 years. I am following what has been directed to me by the top leadership. I just want people to give me a chance in their service," he added. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Arey daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi taunts Rahul over Rae Bareli move
Arey daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi taunts Rahul over Rae Bareli move

Modi said that Congress' tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an "all-time low"

I still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma
I still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma

'I have always been a 'sevak' of the Gandhi family and whatever responsibility the Gandhi family has entrusted to its sevak, I will fulfil it'

Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?

Holidays turn into horror, Bhansali brand of razzmatazz and tons more on OTT this week.

Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts
Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

Re-rating of Axis Bank's stock may continue in the near-future, believe analysts, as the risk-reward on the stock remains favourable amid healthy financials. The bullish stance comes after the Mumbai-based lender delivered a strong...

1 year after violence, Manipur is still a divided state
1 year after violence, Manipur is still a divided state

'The kind of situation we are seeing...we don't believe that this can happen in a settled democracy like India'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances