Inmate stabbed to death inside Delhi's Tihar jail
May 03, 2024  21:56
An inmate was stabbed to death by another prisoner in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place in jail number 3 at around noon when the lunch was being served to the inmates, they said.

According to deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer, an argument broke out between two inmates -- Deepak Soni (29) and Afghan national Abdul Bashir Akhondzada (44) -- over food.

Abdul stabbed Deepak with an improvised sharp edged weapon. Deepak received a stab injury on his chest and died on the spot, Veer said.

"The prison staff and quick response team immediately rushed to the site to control the situation and apprehended the attacker. Deepak was provided immediate medical assistance and was referred to DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead," a Tihar jail official said.

Deepak, a resident of Delhi's Shakarpur, was lodged in the jail in connection with a case of robbery and murder in Paschim Vihar. 

Abdul is lodged in a case of attempt to murder in Lajpat Nagar, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Abdul and he was arrested. 

He will be sent back to Tihar after his production before the court, police said. -- PTI
