I expect more allegations, drama: Bengal guv
May 03, 2024  16:42
Dr CV Ananda Bose with Mamata Banerjee
A day after a contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that he expects more such allegations are "in the offing". 

 Describing the allegations as "absurd drama", Bose, in an apparent reference to the ruling Trinamool Congress, said that none would be able to deter him from his "determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence". 

 The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday said that the party has no role in this and demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegation to ascertain the truth.

In a recorded statement released by Raj Bhavan, Bose said, "I welcome all the generous allegations and the frequent innuendoes passed on me by some political forces. I understand, my friends, there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear, none of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from my determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence."

Claiming that character assassination is the last resort of a failing malevolence, Bose said, "A more sinister plot has been hatched in the Raj Bhavan". 

 Bose mocked the allegations saying that one day he would also be blamed for the Bengal Feminine of 1943 as well as the '1946 Calcutta Killings'. That is the nature of the political forces working in the state," he said. 

 The Governor said he was briefed about what he can expect in Bengal from certain political parties. "I have braved many storms. I tell the political party that is plotting against me, this is no storm. This is only a storm in a teacup. Do not be surprised if you realise I am the storm. Bring out all the weapons from your armoury. Use it against me. I am willing. I am prepared. I shall continue my fight for the dignity and respect of my brothers and sisters of Bengal," he stated. 

 Bose had on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by "engineered narratives" and the "truth shall triumph" after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan levelled allegations of molestation against him.
