RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hyd police book Amit Shah over poll code breach
May 03, 2024  22:45
image
The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign in Hyderabad recently. 

In a complaint to the Telangana chief electoral officer, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah. 

Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy. 

Following his complaint to the poll panel, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah by the Moghalpura police station at 7 pm on Thursday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

We may consider interim bail to Kejriwal ahead of LS polls, SC tells ED
We may consider interim bail to Kejriwal ahead of LS polls, SC tells ED

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, that the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against arrest is likely to take time and therefore, the court...

Here's what EC has to say on delay in voter turnout figures
Here's what EC has to say on delay in voter turnout figures

This is for the first time the EC has officially come out with a statement on allegations of delay in sharing turnout data.

Apple logs strong double-digit growth in India
Apple logs strong double-digit growth in India

Apple grew at a strong double-digit rate in India, hitting a new March quarter revenue record in an "incredibly exciting market", even though the tech titan's overall quarterly revenue declined 4 per cent. Apple's India showing earned...

Ex-Delhi batter Milind in USA squad for T20 World Cup
Ex-Delhi batter Milind in USA squad for T20 World Cup

Milind Kumar played seven seasons for Delhi in Ranji Trophy along with stints for Sikkim and Tripura before he migrated to the US in search of better opportunities.

West Indies pacer Joseph gets surprise call-up for T20 World Cup
West Indies pacer Joseph gets surprise call-up for T20 World Cup

Shamar Joseph has only played three T20 matches in franchise-based leagues and has not taken a wicket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances