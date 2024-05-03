Hyd police book Amit Shah over poll code breach

Hyd police book Amit Shah over poll code breachMay 03, 2024 22:45
The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign in Hyderabad recently.
In a complaint to the Telangana chief electoral officer, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.
Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy.
Following his complaint to the poll panel, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah by the Moghalpura police station at 7 pm on Thursday. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
We may consider interim bail to Kejriwal ahead of LS polls, SC tells ED
A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, that the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against arrest is likely to take time and therefore, the court...