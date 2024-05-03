Four injured in fire due to gas pipeline leak in Mumbai





A leak in the gas pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited triggered a blaze around 11.55 am, the official said.





The fire spread to three shops and was extinguished by the fire brigade around 12.20 pm.





The MGL staffers plugged the gas leak, he said.





Four persons suffered superficial burns and were rushed to Cooper Hospital, and their condition is said to be stable, the official said.





A spokesperson from MGL said the gas pipeline was damaged when a contractor was carrying out excavation work for a nullah on A B Nair Road.





"As a safety precaution, the gas supply has been temporarily stopped in the vicinity and will be restored by 8 pm," he said. -- PTI

