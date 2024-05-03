RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Efforts to overcome dip in voter turnout 'doubled up': EC on LS polls
May 03, 2024  23:45
The Election Commission on Friday said it has "doubled up" its voter participation interventions to overcome the "small" dip in turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

The turnout stood at 66.14 per cent in the first phase and at 66.71 per cent in the second phase. Compared to the voter participation in the past, this is "among the best" but "somewhat lags" behind the high benchmarks of the 2019 general elections, it said.

In 2019, a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent was recorded in the first phase and 69.64 per cent was recorded in the second phase.

The weather conditions are predicted to be normal in the 11 states and union territories that will go to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7, the poll panel noted. -- PTI
