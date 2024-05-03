RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Daughters lost: Sakshi on ticket for Brij's son
May 03, 2024  09:45
Sakshi Mallik posted this image of Brij Bhushan and his son
Ace Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik on Thursday criticised the BJP for giving a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Shahran Singh's son, Karan from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. In a post on X, Malik said that the decision of the ruling party to field Brij Bhushan's son has defeated the daughters of the country. 

"We all put our careers at stake, and slept on the streets for many days in sun and rain. Till date, Brij Bhushan has not been arrested. We were not demanding anything, we were only demanding justice," she said in a Hindi post.

"Leave the arrest, today by giving a ticket to his son you have broken the morale of crores of daughters of the country. If the ticket goes to only one family, is the country's government so weak in front of one man? Only votes are needed in the name of Lord Shri Ram, what about the path shown by him?" she questioned.
 
 Putting an end to all the speculations around Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday declared former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh as its candidate from the seat for the Lok Sabha elections.
 
 The Kaiserganj constituency is currently held by BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh, who is a three-time MP from the seat. He, however, has not been given a ticket this time.
