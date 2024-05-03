Daughters lost: Sakshi on ticket for Brij's son

"We all put our careers at stake, and slept on the streets for many days in sun and rain. Till date, Brij Bhushan has not been arrested. We were not demanding anything, we were only demanding justice," she said in a Hindi post.

"Leave the arrest, today by giving a ticket to his son you have broken the morale of crores of daughters of the country. If the ticket goes to only one family, is the country's government so weak in front of one man? Only votes are needed in the name of Lord Shri Ram, what about the path shown by him?" she questioned.

Putting an end to all the speculations around Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday declared former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh as its candidate from the seat for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Kaiserganj constituency is currently held by BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh, who is a three-time MP from the seat. He, however, has not been given a ticket this time.