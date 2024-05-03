RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress member held for Amit Shah fake video
May 03, 2024  19:43
Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X'/Courtesy X
The Delhi police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said in New Delhi. 

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said. 

The Delhi police special cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the ministry of home affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations. -- PTI
