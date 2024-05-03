RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Close shave for TMC MP Dev as his copter catches fire
May 03, 2024  20:33
TMC MP Deepak Adhikari/Courtesy X
TMC MP Deepak Adhikari/Courtesy X
Actor and TMC's Ghatal MP Deepak Adhikari had a close shave on Friday when his helicopter caught fire soon after taking off from Malda helipad forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, the police said. 

Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, was unharmed and later travelled by road to reach his subsequent destination in Raninagar for another election rally, officials said. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee telephoned Dev and enquired about the situation. 

"It's natural that there will be a little trauma. This turbulence, smoke, and smell have a psychological effect on me. I called the CM and told her that I did not want to take the helicopter and instead would prefer the road to reach my next meeting at Raninagar in Murshidabad district," Dev said. 

Dev was here to attend an election campaign for party candidate for Maldah (Uttar) Lok Sabha constituency Prasun Banerjee. 

The TMC MP said, "I survived with people's love and blessings. I saw death so closely... I am fine now." A senior officer of Malda police told PTI that the fire could have been triggered because of a technical glitch. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it
JD-S worker steps up, accuses Prajwal of rape, filming it

The crime investigation department booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, after a JD-S worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, says CM Siddaramaiah

He said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure the victims in view of the alleged kidnapping of a victim at Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district.

Kerala shocker: Woman delivers in bathroom, throws newborn on to street
Kerala shocker: Woman delivers in bathroom, throws newborn on to street

The police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?

Holidays turn into horror, Bhansali brand of razzmatazz and tons more on OTT this week.

Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn
Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn

India's forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion as on April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances