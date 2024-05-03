BJP on Rae Bareli, Amethi: No matter who stands...





Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "No matter who contests -- be it from Congress, Yadav family or BSP, BJP will only win (From Raibareli and Amethi)."





He also said that the problem of candidates on both seats lies with Congress only as his party has already announced its candidates.





"Anyone can come as their candidate. We will relish his/her defeat," he added.





The Congress has not yet put out any official statement on its choice of nominees from Amethi and Raebareli, which were considered the party's strongholds until the 2019 elections.





The Congress, which is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of the seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party (SP), has announced candidates for all the seats barring Amethi and Raebareli.





Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement on Friday.





Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, its current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Rae Bareli during the nomination filing, the party said.

Rahul and Sharma will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats.

