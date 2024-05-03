RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP on Rae Bareli, Amethi: No matter who stands...
May 03, 2024  10:17
image
Shortly before the Congress announced its candidates for Amethi -- KL Sharma and Rae Bareli -- Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence in his party winning the seats irrespective of the stature of any candidate from the other side.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "No matter who contests -- be it from Congress, Yadav family or BSP, BJP will only win (From Raibareli and Amethi)."

He also said that the problem of candidates on both seats lies with Congress only as his party has already announced its candidates.

"Anyone can come as their candidate. We will relish his/her defeat," he added.

The Congress has not yet put out any official statement on its choice of nominees from Amethi and Raebareli, which were considered the party's strongholds until the 2019 elections.

The Congress, which is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of the seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party (SP), has announced candidates for all the seats barring Amethi and Raebareli.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, its current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Rae Bareli during the nomination filing, the party said.

Rahul and Sharma will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Rahul Gandhi opts for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi
Why Rahul Gandhi opts for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi

Amid criticism that the Congress had given a walkout to Irani in Amethi, sources said, the party in its wisdom believed that Rae Bareli's historical, emotional and electoral importance for the Gandhi family was higher than that of Amethi.

'India Offers Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To Create Wealth'
'India Offers Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To Create Wealth'

'We see mid-and small-caps as a real pot of gold.' 'From a 10-15 years perspective, mid-and small-cap are likely to outperform the larger index, as they have done in the past.'

'When Bhuvi came to bowl the final over...'
'When Bhuvi came to bowl the final over...'

Following his side's one-run win over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy said that when he realised that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was defending 13 runs in the final over, he got the confidence that the veteran...

The Broken News 2 Review: Worth A Watch
The Broken News 2 Review: Worth A Watch

The Broken News 2 is worth watching because of Jaideep and Shriya's fabulous acting, recommends Namrata Thakker.

Why Aksha Is So Adorable
Why Aksha Is So Adorable

Her romantic fling with summer continues in full swing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances