Birla Estates sells 72 luxury flats for Rs 2,500 cr in central Mumbai project
May 03, 2024  00:34
Representational image
Birla Estates, the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday said it has sold 72 apartments for Rs 2,500 crore in a residential tower of its luxury project in the city. 

The residential tower, Silas, is part of the luxury residential project Birla Niyaara and the company has booked total sales of Rs 5,400 crore from the project in central Mumbai, according to a statement. 

Birla Estates is a fully owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries and the real estate venture of the conglomerate. 

Silas at Birla Niyaara has 148 four- and five-bed hall kitchen residences. According to sources, of these 148 units, the company sold 72 apartments at its launch in the price range of Rs 30-45 crore per unit. -- PTI
