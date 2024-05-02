RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Youth on way to join terrorist ranks in J-K's Budgam arrested
May 02, 2024  20:22
Counter Intelligence Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested an alleged radicalised youth, who was on his way to join terror ranks in Budgam district of the Union Territory, officials said.                  

"The CIK arrested one hard-core, radicalised individual Waseem Ahmed Shaikh of Beerwah village who was about to join terrorist ranks on the motivation of some Pakistan based terrorist handlers," the officials said in Srinagar.

The officials said the CIK on Monday launched an operation after getting reliable intelligence input that terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of the global terror outfit ISIS, was trying to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in Kashmir.

"In furtherance to this criminal conspiracy, one Pakistan based terror handler of AuGH identified as Hamzah @Gazi has been brainwashing/ radicalizing Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks. It also came to light that AuGH has brainwashed and cultivated few committed Hybrid OGWs in Kashmir valley and these hybrid OGW in connivance with Pak terrorist handlers are planning a terrorist recruitment drive in the valley," they added. -- PTI
