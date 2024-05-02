RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Your letter shows lies not working: Kharge to PM
May 02, 2024  12:20
image
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Narendra Modi over a letter to NDA candidates. He says desperation is leading the PM to use language not befitting that of his post. 

"The letter makes it look as if the 'lies' in speeches are not having the effect you intended, and now you want NDA candidates to amplify your lies. Indian voters intelligent enough to read, understand what the Congress has written in its manifesto, and the guarantees it has promised. 

"In the letter you claim reservation will be taken away from SC, ST, OBC and given to 'our vote bank'. Our vote bank is every Indian. I see from your letter that you are worried by low voter turnout; shows people not enthusiastic about your policies," Kharge said. 

Narendra Modi has urged the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to create awareness among voters regarding the Congress's alleged plan to take away "reservation from SC, ST and OBC communities and give it away to their vote bank".

In a personal letter addressed to the Phase-3 candidates, the PM claimed that the Congress and its allies harbor divisive and discriminatory intentions, despite the fact that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's spice exports at potential risk, needs urgent action: GTRI
India's spice exports at potential risk, needs urgent action: GTRI

Countries that raised concerns about the quality of Indian spices have called for urgent attention and action, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said on Wednesday. The stakes are high since India exported...

Nushrratt-Mandira Party With Fardeen
Nushrratt-Mandira Party With Fardeen

Do Aur Do Pyaar Producer Tanuj Garg threw a party at a restaurant in Mumbai, and while the film's cast members -- Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz -- did not attend, many film folk did.

5 Yummy Dishes Made With Leftovers
5 Yummy Dishes Made With Leftovers

What can you do with common leftovers -- bread, coconut chutney, dal, rice, rotis.

In Search Of Water
In Search Of Water

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters captures scenes of villagers fetching water from the Vaitarna river, which flows from Trimbakeshwar to Palghar, and is also a source of water for Mumbai city.

IPL 2024: KKR look to iron out flaws against off-colour MI
IPL 2024: KKR look to iron out flaws against off-colour MI

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to iron out their flaws and get the better of a misfiring Mumbai Indians when the two teams, placed on the opposite ends of IPL points table spectrum, clash in Mumbai on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances