Your letter shows lies not working: Kharge to PM





"The letter makes it look as if the 'lies' in speeches are not having the effect you intended, and now you want NDA candidates to amplify your lies. Indian voters intelligent enough to read, understand what the Congress has written in its manifesto, and the guarantees it has promised.





"In the letter you claim reservation will be taken away from SC, ST, OBC and given to 'our vote bank'. Our vote bank is every Indian. I see from your letter that you are worried by low voter turnout; shows people not enthusiastic about your policies," Kharge said.





Narendra Modi has urged the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to create awareness among voters regarding the Congress's alleged plan to take away "reservation from SC, ST and OBC communities and give it away to their vote bank".

In a personal letter addressed to the Phase-3 candidates, the PM claimed that the Congress and its allies harbor divisive and discriminatory intentions, despite the fact that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Narendra Modi over a letter to NDA candidates. He says desperation is leading the PM to use language not befitting that of his post.