Yet another Delhi Congress leader quits party over AAP alliance





The resignation comes days after Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from the post of the Congress' Delhi unit chief and former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh quit the party in protest against the alliance with AAP.





Bidhuri claimed "thousands" of Congress workers were against the coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.





"I have resigned for many reasons, but the main reason is the Congress' alliance with the AAP in Delhi. I have expressed my feelings by giving my resignation. Thousands of workers are not happy with the alliance."





"The AAP came to power by abusing the Congress. We all had expressed our feelings when Arvinder Singh Lovely was president but no one listened to us. The alliance is against the workers' feelings, so I have resigned," Bidhuri said.





He said he has no immediate plans of joining any political party. -- PTI

Delhi Congress leader Om Prakash Bidhuri on Thursday resigned from the party citing the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party as the reason behind it.