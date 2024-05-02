RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why was voting percentage uploaded 11 days after polling day: Sibal
May 02, 2024  12:09
A polling booth
 Raising concerns over the credibility of the Election Commission (EC), following significant delays in the release of election data, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked why the voting percentage data for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections was uploaded eleven days after the polling day.

Sibal questioned the reliability of institutions in the eyes of the public, emphasizing the importance of transparency and timely information.

"The Supreme Court has given a decision regarding the EVM and they have said that every citizen should have faith in the Election Commission. But, is the EC or any other agencies trustworthy? After the first phase, the data on the EC website, about the vote percentage, was uploaded after 11 days. It only shows the percentage of the votes, not the number. I don't know what the reason is," Sibal said.

He emphasised that the Commission should address concerns regarding the delay by holding a press conference to explain the reasons behind the 11-day lag in releasing the data.

"The Election Commission should clarify via a press conference why it took 11 days. I have spoken to previous election commissioners, and they have said that when they were in the election commission, then on the same day, or next morning, the results of the turn out would be released. Then why 11 days. When this doubt arises, then the faith of the people decreases," he said. -- PTI
