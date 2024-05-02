Suresh Raina's cousin killed in road accident in Dharamshala





Saurabh Kumar, Raina's maternal cousin, and his friend Shubham from Kuthman died in a collision with a car near Gaggali airport on Wednesday, they said.





Superintendent of police Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, said the incident took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday near Himachal Timber in Gaggal.





According to the police, the driver of the car, Sher Singh, was responsible for the collision.





He had fled the scene but with the help of the CCTV footage, which captured the incident, Singh was later arrested in Mandi, they added.





A case has been registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said. -- PTI

