SC orders reservation for women members in SCBA executive committee
May 02, 2024  23:51
File image
In a significant order aimed at increasing the representation of women at the Bar, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed that some posts in the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association be reserved for women members. 

A bench of justices Surya Kant and KV Vishwanathan said it is of the view that the SCBA is a premier institution and is an integral part of the highest judicial forum of the country. 

"The norms, eligibility conditions, membership, membership fee structure etc., cannot remain static for decades and timely reforms to meet with the challenges that may confront the institution from time to time, are required to be carried out," it said. 

The bench directed that there shall be reservation for women members of the Bar. 

"Minimum of one-third seats in the executive committee, that is, three out of nine; minimum one-third out of the senior executive members, that is, two out of six; and at least one post of the office bearer shall be reserved for women candidates exclusively by turn and on rotation basis," it directed. -- PTI
