Rupee falls 3 paise to settle at 83.46 against US dollar
May 02, 2024  19:37
The rupee stayed range-bound and closed 3 paise lower at 83.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices in global markets. 

Forex traders said positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and the inflow of foreign capital capped a sharp fall in the domestic currency. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 83.41 and touched the intra-day low of 83.49 against the greenback. 

The local unit finally settled at 83.46 (provisional) against the dollar, down 3 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee had settled 2 paise higher at 83.43 against the dollar on Tuesday, a day after losing 7 paise on Monday. -- PTI
