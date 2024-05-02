Rupee falls 3 paise to settle at 83.46 against US dollar





Forex traders said positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and the inflow of foreign capital capped a sharp fall in the domestic currency.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 83.41 and touched the intra-day low of 83.49 against the greenback.





The local unit finally settled at 83.46 (provisional) against the dollar, down 3 paise from its previous close.





The rupee had settled 2 paise higher at 83.43 against the dollar on Tuesday, a day after losing 7 paise on Monday. -- PTI

