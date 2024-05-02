'Rahul, Priyanka have to decide on Amethi, Rai Bareli'





He mentioned that both leaders are the Congress party's star campaigners and have been extensively campaigning across the country.





Ramesh also said that the official announcement would be made by Thursday evening.





"The CEC has given the entire responsibility to the party president, and I believe there will be an official announcement by evening today. We want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Rai Bareli, but they have to hold election campaigns across the country. Both of them are our star campaigners, but the CEC, Congress organisation, and Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Rai Bareli. However, it is their personal choice. They have to decide," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI.

Amid high anticipation over the Amethi and Rai Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "have to decide" on the matter, calling it "their personal choice".