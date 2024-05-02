RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul from Amethi? Decision tonight
May 02, 2024  17:24
Amid the suspense over Congress nominees from Amethi and Rae Bareli, sources Thursday indicated that Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from the seat he lost last time. 

With Friday being the last date of filing of nominations, the party is expected to announce its candidates from the two prestigious constituencies tonight. 

The sources said the party has started making preparations for the nomination filing in both the seats in Uttar Pradesh, which have been traditionally held by members of the Gandhi-Nehru family. 

They added that Rahul Gandhi is the most likely choice of the party for Amethi, a seat he lost to Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi is also likely to attend the nomination filing Friday, the sources said. 

They also said that the Congress has prepared an alternative plan in case Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not contest from Rae Bareli, adding a grandson of former Congress leader and Indira Gandhi's aunt Sheila Kaul may be fielded from Rae Bareli. 

Confidantes of the Gandhi family who held the fort at the ground level are already in Amethi and have prepared the nominations for the both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, even though the party is yet to make any formal announcement. -- PTI
