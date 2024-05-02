Prajwal's father Revanna files anticipatory bail plea





His son Prajwal Revanna is also an accused in the case.





The matter is posted for hearing on Friday.





Revanna, son of former prime minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda, moved the court after the SIT formed by the Karnataka government to probe a sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna served a notice to both of them.





Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.





The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.





Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.





He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. -- PTI

Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna on Thursday moved the People's Representative Court seeking an anticipatory bail for himself in connection with a sexual harassment case.