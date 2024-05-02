RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal's father Revanna files anticipatory bail plea
May 02, 2024  22:42
Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna/File image
Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna on Thursday moved the People's Representative Court seeking an anticipatory bail for himself in connection with a sexual harassment case. 

His son Prajwal Revanna is also an accused in the case. 

The matter is posted for hearing on Friday. 

Revanna, son of former prime minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda, moved the court after the SIT formed by the Karnataka government to probe a sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna served a notice to both of them. 

Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. 

The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. 

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. 

He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. -- PTI
