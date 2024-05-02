Prajwal's father Revanna files anticipatory bail plea

Prajwal's father Revanna files anticipatory bail pleaMay 02, 2024 22:42
Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna/File image
Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna on Thursday moved the People's Representative Court seeking an anticipatory bail for himself in connection with a sexual harassment case.
His son Prajwal Revanna is also an accused in the case.
The matter is posted for hearing on Friday.
Revanna, son of former prime minister and JD-S patriarch HD Deve Gowda, moved the court after the SIT formed by the Karnataka government to probe a sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna served a notice to both of them.
Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.
The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.
Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.
He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. -- PTI