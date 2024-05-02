'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'





-- who has emerged as a sort of awhistleblower in the alleged Prajwal Revanna sex video scandal -- tells/Rediff.com that he wrote e-mails to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, but all these mails bounced and returned undelivered in his mailbox.