'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'
May 02, 2024  10:44
G Devaraje Gowda -- who has emerged as a sort of awhistleblower in the alleged Prajwal Revanna sex video scandal -- tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com that he wrote e-mails to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, but all these mails bounced and returned undelivered in his mailbox.

Read the interview here. 
