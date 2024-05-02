Over 10,500 London black cabbies take Uber to court





Mishcon De Reya said its claim filed in the commercial court relates to actions taken by the US-headquartered ride-hailing company dating back to 2012 under the private hire vehicle licence granted by Transport for London.





It is claimed their operating system did not comply with the requirements of the Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1988. Uber has denied the allegations and described the claim as "unfounded".





"Uber has consistently failed to comply with the law that applies to private hire vehicles in London and so we are pleased to be issuing today's claim on behalf of almost 11,000 London cab drivers," said Richard Leedham, partner and head of Commercial Disputes at Mishcon de Reya. -- PTI

A UK law firm said on Thursday that it has filed a multi-million-pound group action in the city's high court on behalf of 10,887 licensed London black cab drivers in their claim against Uber for alleged losses sustained as a result of "unlawful activities' in the city's taxi market.