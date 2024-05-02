RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Molestation charge filed against Bengal guv
May 02, 2024  23:33
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose/ANI Image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose/ANI Image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not be cowed down by "engineered narratives" and the "truth shall triumph" after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan levelled allegations of molestation against him. 

In a statement, the governor said, "Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal," 

 To the Raj Bhavan staff "who expressed solidarity with him following some derogatory narratives that were circulated by two disgruntled employees as agents of political parties," a communication by Raj Bhawan said. The Governor's statement came after senior TMC leaders claimed this evening in a series of social media posts that the woman, who had levelled the allegations, has been taken to a police station to complain against Bose. Senior police officials said they received a complaint and are looking into it. 

"We have received a complaint and are conducting an investigation. We are also consulting the matter with constitutional experts of the law department. As per the woman's allegation, she was molested inside Raj Bhavan," deputy commissioner of Central Division Indira Mukherjee told reporters.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - SRH seal dramatic win, edge past RR by 1 run
In Pictures - SRH seal dramatic win, edge past RR by 1 run

IMAGES from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals played in Hyderabad on Thursday

Rising cricketer Baker passes away at 20
Rising cricketer Baker passes away at 20

Worcestershire County Cricket Club is devastated by the sudden passing of their talented left-arm spinner, Josh Baker

Modi hails Rajputs, meets Jamnagar royal amid Kshatriya stir against Rupala
Modi hails Rajputs, meets Jamnagar royal amid Kshatriya stir against Rupala

Ahead of his poll rally in Jamnagar on Thursday evening, Modi met Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji at his residence in the city.

Selectors unconcerned with Kohli's IPL strike rate
Selectors unconcerned with Kohli's IPL strike rate

While Kohli's experience is invaluable, Agarkar believes that there are enough power-hitters in the line-up if there are high-scoring games.

Coal India posts 26% rise in profit in Q4 on higher supplies
Coal India posts 26% rise in profit in Q4 on higher supplies

Coal behemoth CIL on Thursday reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter on the back higher supplies of the dry fuel. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances