Missing NEET aspirant from Kota traced after 11 days
May 02, 2024  22:56
image
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, who went missing from her PG room in Kota, was traced in Punjab's Ludhiana after 11 days and handed over to her family members, the police on Thursday said. 

Tripti Singh, a resident of Kaushambi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, had left her PG room at Gobariabawadi in Kota for a routine test at the coaching centre on April 21 and did not return while keeping her mobile switched off. 

Kota city superintendent of police Amrita Duhan formed police teams to search the woman after the caretaker of the hostel lodged a report on April 23. 

In order to misguide her parents and the police, the woman had left a suicide note in her room that stated she was going to jump into the Chambal river to end her life as she was not able to clear the exam and sought sorry from her parents while expressing love for them. 

After the recovery of the suicide note, the SDRF divers carried out the search operation in the river. 

Besides the suicide note, the names of Radha Krishna were found written in the woman's copy in her PG room and it was learnt that she had earlier visited Mathura following which a police team was sent there and the team on Wednesday came to learn that a girl resembling to the one they were looking for had moved towards Ludhiana, Duhan said in a press release. -- PTI
