Maoist posters with poll boycott call spotted in Jharkhand's Palamu LS seat





The posters were spotted on the wall of an Anganwadi centre in Haidernagar, a senior officer said.





Voting in Palamu is scheduled on May 13.





"We have received information about the objectionable posters, allegedly put up by Maoists, in Haidernagar under the Palamu constituency. A police team reached the spot and removed such posters," sub-divisional police officer (Hussainabad) Mukesh Kumar said.





Such posters asking people to boycott the upcoming polls were also spotted in Baraiwa area.





An investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the SDPO said. -- PTI

