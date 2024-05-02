RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maoist posters with poll boycott call spotted in Jharkhand's Palamu LS seat
May 02, 2024  17:59
File image
File image
Posters, allegedly put up by Maoists, were noticed in parts of the Palamu Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand, asking people to boycott the parliamentary elections, the police said on Thursday.

The posters were spotted on the wall of an Anganwadi centre in Haidernagar, a senior officer said.

Voting in Palamu is scheduled on May 13.

"We have received information about the objectionable posters, allegedly put up by Maoists, in Haidernagar under the Palamu constituency. A police team reached the spot and removed such posters," sub-divisional police officer (Hussainabad) Mukesh Kumar said.

Such posters asking people to boycott the upcoming polls were also spotted in Baraiwa area.

An investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the SDPO said. -- PTI
