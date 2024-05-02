RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lookout notice issued for Prajwal Revanna
May 02, 2024  13:33
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. 

 On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours. 

"A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice," the minister told reporters.

 Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of MLA and former Minister H D Revanna. 

 Some explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was held on April 26. 

"Our SIT members are taking legal opinion whether to give time to the accused. The SIT will move forward to arrest him since there is no provision to give more than 24 hours," Parameshwara added. 

 A woman has filed a police complaint accusing Prajwal and his father of sexually harassing her. He said one more victim has come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal. The victim's statements have been recorded. "In the meantime, one more woman has lodged a complaint, whose details I cannot share," the minister said. PTI
