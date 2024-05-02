Kerala man dies by suicide as cooperative bank refuses to withdraw deposit





The police said Maruthathoor resident Somasagaram, who was hospitalised since April 19 after he consumed poison, died at a hospital in the Kerala capital on Wednesday.





Launching an investigation into the incident, the police said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Proceedings have been initiated.





According to the FIR, the Perumpazhuthoor cooperative bank authorities refused to return his deposit of Rs five lakh despite multiple requests.





The FIR states that he was depressed as he sought money for the marriage expenses of his daughter and consumed poison on April 19.





He died on Wednesday night. His 86-year-old father told the media that his son had deposited some hard-earned money in the bank. -- PTI

