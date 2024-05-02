RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel reopens Gaza's Erez crossing for first time since Oct 7
May 02, 2024  09:26
Israeli bombing has killed 34,000 Gazans since October 7
Israel reopened the Erez Crossing with Gaza for the first time since October 7 with the passage of 30 trucks delivering food and medical supplies from Jordan to the northern area of the Strip. 

 It is the only crossing located on Gaza's northern border. Before the war, it served as the only crossing point for pedestrian traffic. Before the attacks of October 7, it was primarily used by international personnel such as diplomats, aid workers, and journalists and also Palestinians with work or medical permits, while trucks used the Kerem Shalom crossing at the southern end of the Strip. 

 The entry of humanitarian aid through the Erez Crossing was made possible after engineering work was carried out in the area by the Engineering Units and additional IDF forces.

 Using engineering tools, the renewed crossing was built, having previously been used only as a civilian crossing. The forces constructed inspection and protection infrastructure in the area and paved roads on both the Israeli and Gaza sides of the border, enabling the entry of substantial amounts of aid to the northern part of the Gaza Strip. 

 In March, Israeli soldiers completed the demolition of the largest tunnel found in Gaza, which led up to the Erez border crossing and was adjacent to Moshav Netiv HaAsara. -- ANI
