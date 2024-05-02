RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India xenophobic, doesn't want immigrants: Biden
May 02, 2024  21:36
US President Joe Biden/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
US President Joe Biden/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
US President Joe Biden has called two of his QUAD partners -- India and Japan -- and two of his adversaries -- Russia and China -- 'xenophobic' nations, asserting that none of these countries, unlike the United States, welcome immigrants. 

"This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," Biden told his supporters at a fundraiser here on Wednesday evening. 

"We look to -- the reason -- look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said. 

"Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That's not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and want to contribute," the president said at the Democratic Party fundraiser. - PTI
